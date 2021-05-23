Santana’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Royals over Tigers

Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi, right, is tagged out by Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario as he tried to steal third base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Santana belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Kansas City was held to three hits until the ninth, when Whit Merrifield led off with an infield single before Santana connected against Michael Fulmer. Kyle Zimmer struck out three in two hitless innings for the win.

Royals manager Mike Matheny was ejected for the second time this season for arguing in the sixth.

Detroit scored twice in the first against Kris Bubic, sparked by Robbie Grossman’s leadoff double. Jeimer Candelario and Ethan Haase each hit an RBI single.