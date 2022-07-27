DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning to rally the Detroit Tigers over the San Diego Padres 4-3.

The Padres led 3-2 going into the ninth and brought on closer Taylor Rogers, who gave up a one-run lead in the ninth on Tuesday night in a game San Diego eventually won in the 10th.

This time, Jeimer Canderlario led off with a double before Rogers retired the next two batters.

Jonathan Schoop followed with a dribbler down the third-base line for a single that put runners at the corners.

Reyes then hit a drive over the head of right fielder Nomar Mazara to win it.

Mazara got close to the wall chasing the ball and let the carom bounce past him as both runners scored easily.