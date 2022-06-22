BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a two-run homer in the third inning and the Boston Red Sox posted their third series sweep of the season, powering past the Detroit Tigers 6-2.

Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each added a two-run double as Boston won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Michael Wacha pitched six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He struck out seven to help the Red Sox improve to a season-high eight games above .500.

Javier Báez hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, who have lost nine of 11.

Tarik Skubal lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on six hits. He has lost his last three starts.