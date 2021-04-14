Ramos homers twice, Tigers slug Astros for 2nd straight win

by: The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers third base coach Chip Hale, left, celebrates with Wilson Ramos (40), who had hit a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Wilson Ramos hit two home runs and Renato Núñez and rookie Akil Baddoo each homered for the second straight game as the Detroit Tigers slugged their way to an 8-2 win over the Houston Astros.

Baddoo is off to a scorching start to his major league career and has four home runs in just eight games.

Nomar Mazara also homered to give the Tigers a season-high five homers as they won their second straight game following a four-game skid.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch secured a rare series win for the Tigers in Houston by winning the first two of three games against his former team.

