Quantrill beats Tigers keeps Cabrera 2 shy of 500 homers

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera walks back to the dugout after striking out in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill kept Miguel Cabrera in the ballpark as he nears 500 home runs and shut down the rest of Detroit’s lineup for seven innings, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 win over the Tigers.

Quantrill struck out a career-high 10. He retired 15 in a row after allowing a pair of back-to-back hits in the first inning.

Bobby Bradley hit a two-run double off Matt Manning as the Indians prevented the Tigers from jumping them into second place in the AL Central.

Cabrera went 1 for 3 with a walk and remained at 498 career homers, two shy of becoming the 28th player to reach the hallowed milestone.