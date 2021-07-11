Polanco, Twins overcome late slam, walk off to sweep Tigers

Detroit Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Tigers pitcher Wily Peralta throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a wild 12-9 victory.

Polanco hit a full-count pitch from Derek Holland to left field for his 12th homer of the season.

Catcher Jake Rogers had given the Tigers a 9-8 lead with a grand slam in the top of the ninth, but Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt tied it with a solo shot in the bottom half.

Tyler Duffey pitched a scoreless 10th to get the win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!