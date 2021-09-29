Polanco, Pineda help Twins beat Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. (Photo by Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco launched a three-run homer and Michael Pineda was solid in his last start of the year as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

Minnesota began the game with three hits against right-hander Casey Mize. After singles by Luis Arraez and Byron Buxton, Polanco took Mize deep to center field on the first pitch.

Polanco’s 32nd homer of the season gave him 94 RBIs, both team highs.

Pineda allowed one run and scattered eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in what could be his final game with the Twins. The veteran right-hander can become a free agent this offseason.

He finished with a 3.62 ERA in 22 games after making just five starts in 2020.