Perez, Santana homer in Royals’ victory over Tigers

Detroit Tigers

by: CODY FRIESEN Associated Press

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws against a Kansas City Royals batter during the third inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run homers in the Kansas City Royals’ 9-8 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Perez hit his 23rd home run of the season to highlight a four-run fourth. Santana gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer to right in a five-run seventh.

Hanser Alberto capped the seventh with a two-run, pinch-hit triple. Nicky Lopez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk from No. 9 spot to help Kansas City win its fourth straight. Jake Brentz (3-2) was the winner.

Wade Davis finished for his second save of the season after Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth.

