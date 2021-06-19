Ohtani goes into HR Derby mode as Angels rout Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jose Urena, right, looks over as Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, center, celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Brian Butterfield during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month’s All-Star Home Run Derby in fitting style, connecting twice during the Los Angeles Angels’ 11-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB’s annual home-run spectacle July 12 at Coors Field in Denver.

The first blast from Ohtani was a line drive to right field that was part of the Angels’ three-homer fifth inning. His second went the opposite way to left-center field in the eighth, helping bring the team back to the .500 mark at 35-35.