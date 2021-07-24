O’Hearn, Royals end Tigers’ 7-game winning streak

Detroit Tigers’ Willi Castro watches hi home run during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn hit a three-run homer and Carlos Santana also connected as the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 5-3, ending the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak.

The Tigers had been 7-0 since the All-Star break. It was their longest winning string since an eight-game run in 2016.

Kansas City has won three in a row for the first time since June 4.

Kris Bubic gave up one earned run and six hits in six innings. He ended his outing by getting Jeimer Candelario to ground into a double play with the bases loaded.