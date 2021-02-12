Nomar Mazara, Tigers finalize $1.75 million, 1-year contract

In this July 9, 2020, file photo, Chicago White Sox’s Nomar Mazara hits during baseball practice at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Mazara and the Detroit Tigers finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Outfielder Nomar Mazara and the Detroit Tigers have finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract.

Mazara, who turns 26 in April, hit .228 with one home run in 42 games during the shortened 2020 season. That was his first season with the Chicago White Sox after he spent four with the Texas Rangers.

Mazara hit 20 home runs in each of his first three years with the Rangers, then hit 19 in 2019.

Mazara finished tied for fifth in the American League Rookie of the Year vote in 2016, the year Detroit pitcher Michael Fulmer won the award.