GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Tigers have announced some new changes that fans will notice when the team returns to Comerica Park next season. A new videoboard will be installed this offseason and will be ready for opening day.

Team ownership says the new videoboard will be 15,688 square feet — the second largest in Major League Baseball. The videoboard will expand to cover the full width of the old scoreboard and a smaller rectangle of space below it that was previously reserved for advertisements.

The new videoboard will include an additional 9,500 square feet compared to the old one and will also be a higher resolution. The pixels on the new board will be 33 percent closer. The old board used 2.4 million pixels, while the new board, approximately double in size, will use more than 14 million pixels.

A mockup of what the new videoboard will look like compared to the old scoreboard at Comerica Park. (Courtesy Ilitch Sports & Entertainment)

The team says the facility will also upgrade its audio system and install new televisions throughout the ballpark.

“Investing in a world-class entertainment experience at Comerica Park for Tigers fans is a top priority for our organization and we are excited to make these enhancements heading into next season. … Fans will see and hear a noticeable difference on Opening Day,” Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President for Ilitch Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement.

Daktronics, which designed the original scoreboard for Comerica Park, will also produce the new one. Work started last week and is expected to continue through the winter.

Management says the new concourse televisions will have stronger signal quality and will feature a variety of channels, including live feeds of the Tigers’ minor league affiliates.

The Tigers start next season on the road with series against the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets before coming to Detroit for their home opener on April 5 against the Oakland A’s.