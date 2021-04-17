Montas leads A’s to 6th straight win, 3-0 over Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Urena throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas allowed two hits in six sharp innings and the Oakland Athletics won their sixth straight game by beating the Detroit Tigers 3-0.

After opening the season with six consecutive losses, the roller-coaster A’s are back at .500 after 14 games thanks to the recent winning streak.

Oakland joined the 1991 Mariners and 1915 White Sox as the only teams to have both a six-game winning streak and six-game losing streak in the first 14 games of a season, according to SportRadar.

The Tigers have lost back-to-back games to Oakland following a three-game sweep at Houston.