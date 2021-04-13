Mize gets 1st win; Tigers beat Astros in Hinch’s return

Detroit Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Casey Mize tossed seven scoreless innings for his first career win and fellow rookie Akil Baddoo homered again as the Detroit Tigers got a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night.

It was manager A.J. Hinch’s first trip to Houston since he was fired for the team’s sign-stealing scheme.

Renato Núñez and Grayson Greiner also homered as the Tigers jumped on Zack Greinke (1-1) for six runs to snap a four-game skid.

Hinch received a standing ovation when he was introduced before the game and the team played a tribute video to him on the big screen.

