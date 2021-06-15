Mize, Cabrera help Tigers send Royals to 5th straight loss

Detroit Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers short stop Niko Goodrum catches a line drive by Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Casey Mize turned in his eighth quality start in his last nine games, Miguel Cabrera got two more hits and the Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City 4-2.

The Royals lost their fifth in a row. Mize allowed three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his sixth save in as many chances.

Cabrera, stuck in a slump for most of the season, doubled and singled to drive in one run and score another. He had three hits in Monday night’s win over the Royals.

