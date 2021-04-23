Minor sharp as Royals roll to win over Mize, Tigers

Detroit Tigers’ Akil Baddoo (60) loses his helmet while swinging for a strike during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Minor held Detroit hitless until the fifth inning, and Andrew Benintendi and Ryan O’Hearn homered off Casey Mize to lift the Kansas City Royals to a 6-2 victory over the Tigers.

Robbie Grossman went deep for Detroit in the fifth, but by then the Tigers were trailing 6-0 after another rough start for Mize.

The top pick in the 2018 draft earned his first big league win earlier this month when he held Houston scoreless for seven innings. Since then, Mize has allowed 11 runs in two outings against Oakland and Kansas City.

Minor allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.