Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera hits a one-run single to score Nicholas Castellanos in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Detroit, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — These last few seasons have been difficult for Miguel Cabrera. Now, the Detroit slugger has a chance to remind baseball fans just how much he’s accomplished in his career.

Specifically, Cabrera has an opportunity to reach two major milestones in 2021. He is 13 home runs shy of 500 and 134 hits short of 3,000.

Only a half-dozen players have reached both 500 homers and 3,000 hits: Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, Willie Mays, Rafael Palmeiro and Eddie Murray.