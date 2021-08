Detroit Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop argues his strike call with umpire Ramon De Jesus as Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino walks off to celebrate the Orioles’ 5-2 win after a baseball game, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — John Means struck out six in six strong innings, Maikel Franco homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

Means gave up one run on four hits and recorded his first victory since May 5.

Ryan Mountcastle contributed three hits, an RBI and scored a run. Pat Valaika had two hits and two RBIs for the Orioles, who have won six of their last eight games.

Cole Sulser earned his fifth save.

Eric Haase hit his team-high 18th homer for the Tigers.