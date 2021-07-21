Manning, Tigers win 6th in row, hand Texas 8th straight loss

Detroit Tigers’ Zack Short, center, is greeted at home by teammate Harold Castro after they both scored on Short’s two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers won their sixth straight game, beating the skidding Texas Rangers 4-2.

Robbie Grossman, Zack Short and Akil Baddoo hit home runs as the Tigers matched their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2016. Detroit has allowed a total of seven runs during this success string.

The Rangers have lost eight in a row. They’ve been outscored 47-5 in six games since the All-Star break and have played 69 straight innings without holding a lead.