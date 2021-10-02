Lynn, Abreu lift White Sox over Tigers for 5th straight win

Detroit Tigers left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) can’ t make a catch on the ball hit by Chicago White Sox’s Leury Garcia during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched one-run ball over five innings, José Abreu homered and drove in four runs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 for their fifth straight win.

Tim Anderson added four hits for the AL Central champions as they prepare for next week’s Division Series against the Houston Astros.

Chicago pulled within a game of the Astros for home-field advantage after Houston lost to Oakland.

Lynn earned his first win since July 25, giving up four hits and one walk while striking out four. The White Sox right-hander had lost three of his previous four starts.