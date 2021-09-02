Lowrie, Canha help A’s start fast in win over Tigers

Detroit Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Tigers’ Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Robbie Grossman (8) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the first of Oakland’s eight two-out runs against Matt Manning in the Athletics’ 8-6 victory over the Tigers on Thursday.

Mark Canha followed Lowrie’s shot with another homer for 4-0 lead. It was the 14th homer of the season for both Lowrie and Canha, and each went to the opposite field to reach the seats.

Lowrie drilled a 411-foot shot to left-center, and Canha drove one out to right-center. Lowrie’s RBI double in the fourth made it 8-0 before the Tigers battled back by scoring six runs.

