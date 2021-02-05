Jonathan Schoop, Tigers agree to 1-year contract

DETROIT (AP) — Second baseman Jonathan Schoop is staying with the Detroit Tigers, agreeing to a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old Schoop returns to the Tigers after hitting .278 with eight home runs in the abbreviated 2020 season. He hit at least 21 home runs each of the previous four years.

Schoop played exclusively at second base for the Tigers last year, and in 2019 for the Minnesota Twins.

He has, however, played a little bit at shortstop and third base during his career — and he indicated that new Detroit manager AJ Hinch is open to moving him around.