Hill’s fancy catch the talk of Tigers’ scrimmage

DETROIT (AP/WOOD) — The Detroit Tigers had their first intrasquad scrimmage Wednesday at Comerica Park, with the stands empty of fans.

The crack of the bat and pop of the ball hitting the mitt were often the only sounds on a scorching afternoon.

“We’re just happy we got back on the field,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said.

The highlight of play was center fielder Derek Hill’s amazing diving catch, when he scooped up the ball in his bare hand after losing his glove.

Also Wednesday, the Tigers acknowledged an undisclosed number of players on the team have tested positive for coronavirus.

General manager Al Avila said some of them were isolated, retested, and passed protocols to resume baseball activities. Avila said in a statement that those who tested positive “are being closely monitored by our medical staff and we hope to have them back on the field soon.“

Avila added that the team will not identify players who are unable to participate in workouts due to non-work-related injuries.