Hicks’ 4th homer in 4 games helps Rangers top Tigers

Detroit Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers’ Eric Haase connects for a three-run home run as catcher John Hicks, right, looks on in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — John Hicks became the first player to homer in his first four games with the Rangers/Washington Senators franchise and added a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead Texas over the Detroit Tigers 10-5.

Hicks, brought up from Triple-A Round Rock on June 29 after catcher Jose Trevino got hurt, hit a two-run homer of the left field foul pole in the fourth that put the Rangers ahead in a four-run inning.

He became the fourth player to hit four or more homers in his first four games with a team.

