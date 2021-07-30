Harvey, Severino power Orioles to win over Tigers

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario beats the tag of Baltimore Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco (3) to advance on a wild pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 18 1/3 innings and Pedro Severino homered twice as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3.

Harvey allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings without walking a batter. He struck out five while pitching a third straight scoreless start for the first time in his career.

Cole Sulser pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Tarik Skubal took the loss, giving up four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Skubal struck out four and allowed three home runs for the second straight start.