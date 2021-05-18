Haase hits 2 HRs, Mize strong into 8th, Tigers drop Mariners

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Eric Haase hit two home runs, Casey Mize took a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1.

The Tigers, who began the day 12 games under .500, have won six of eight.

Seattle’s three-game winning streak ended.

Mize allowed just three hits and permitted only two runners past first base in a career-high 7 2/3 innings.

It was his second straight win and fourth consecutive quality start.

Mize, the 24-year-old centerpiece of Detroit’s rebuild and the overall No. 1 pick in the 2018, struck out seven — that matched his career high, set in his debut last year.