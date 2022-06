DETROIT (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, Ross Stripling pitched one-hit ball for six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0.

The Blue Jays took two of three from Detroit, giving them 13 victories in 17 games.

Toronto has the third-best record in the American League, trailing the East-leading New York Yankees in its division and West-leading Houston.

Just two teams in the league, meanwhile, have won fewer games than Detroit this season.