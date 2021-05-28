Grossman’s HR in 10th gives Tigers win over Yankees

Detroit Tigers

by: NOAH TRISTER Associated Press

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees.

The Yankees took the lead in the top of the inning when automatic runner Aaron Judge came home from third on a passed ball.

Justin Wilson retired the first two Detroit batters in the bottom half, but on a full count, Grossman sent a high drive that cleared the fence in left field. Rougned Odor homered and had four hits for the Yankees.

Bryan Garcia won in relief for Detroit.

