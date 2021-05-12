Grossman, Tigers recover to hand Royals 9th straight loss

Detroit Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Tigers’ Robbie Grossman (8) hits a three-run triple against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Detroit Tigers, after squandering a seven-run lead late, recovered to beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 8-7.

Grossman had five RBIs for the first time in his career, sending the Royals to their ninth straight loss. He ripped a two-out single off Scott Barlow in the ninth to score Niko Goodrum.

The dramatic win masked a horrendous collapse for the major league-worst Tigers, who led 7-0 with two outs in the eighth.

But then Jorge Soler homered and drove in six runs over the final two innings as Kansas City rallied to spoil a great start by Matthew Boyd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!