Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Tigers beat Indians

Cleveland Indians’ Josh Naylor is tagged out at home by Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers as home plate umpire Lance Barrett watches during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Detroit. Naylor was trying to score from first base on teammate Owen Miller’s double to deep center. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers’ bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0.

Detroit starter Jose Urena gave up three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings before exiting with a forearm injury in the middle of an at-bat. Michael Fulmer pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win.

Gregory Soto earned his his fifth save.

Cal Quantrill gave up the game’s only run and allowed just two hits over three innings and took the loss.