Goldschmidt 2 HRs, scores walk-off run, Cards beat Tigers

Detroit Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Tigers’ Derek Hill, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Nolan Arenadosingle in the 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

Goldschmidt was intentionally walked to open the 10th and executed a one-out double steal with automatic runner Tommy Edman. Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked.

After a fielder’s choice for the second out, Nootbaar lined a single to right field off Michael Fulmer and St. Louis improved to 11-5 in extra innings.

Harold Castro tied it for Detroit in the ninth with a soft single to center off Cardinals closer Alex Reyes.

