Garneau, Tigers complete 2-game sweep of contending Brewers

Detroit Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Tigers’ Robbie Grossman, right, slides safely into home plate to score as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez waits for the throw in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and the Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 to complete a two-game sweep.

Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after they dropped a pair to the Tigers following a five-game winning streak. Garneau knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. He lofted his fourth homer with two out in the seventh.

Derek Hill, who drove in the lone run in Detroit’s 1-0, 11-inning victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday, supplied an RBI triple. Miguel Cabrera added a run-scoring double.

