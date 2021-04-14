Fulmer 1st win since 2018, Tigers sweep shorthanded Astros

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Fulmer earned his first win since 2018 and the Detroit Tigers built a big lead before holding off the short-handed Houston Astros 6-4 for a three-game sweep.

The Astros put five players, including stars José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez, on the COVID-19 injured list before the game.

Fulmer ended a nine-game skid dating to before he had Tommy John surgery.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch wrapped up a triumphant return to Houston, where he led the Astros to the 2017 title before being suspended and fired for their sign-stealing scandal.