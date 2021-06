Detroit Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum, left, tags out Seattle Mariners’ Taylor Trammell trying to steal second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Fraley made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning, then drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Detroit Tigers 9-6.

Fraley robbed Isaac Paredes of a game-ending homer with one out in the ninth, reaching well over the left-field fence to make the catch, then threw to first for an inning-ending double play.

After both teams scored one run in the 10th, Fraley gave the Mariners a 5-4 lead with a one-out RBI single in the 11th.