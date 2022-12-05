GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Detroit Tiger Rick Porcello is calling it a career. The 33-year-old righty made the announcement on a Boston sports podcast that is retired from professional baseball.

“I want to tell all the listeners I’m retired. Thank you for all the great memories, and thanks for everything,” Porcello said on “The Bradfo Sho”. “I haven’t signed the papers yet because my agent is pretty much done with me now that I’m not playing anymore. Maybe I’ll pick up the phone, give him a call and sign the retirement papers, but yeah, I’m done.”

Porcello hasn’t played since the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when he went 1-7 with a 5.64 earned-run average with the New York Mets.

Porcello was a first-round draft pick by the Tigers in 2007 and played six seasons in Detroit. He finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year vote in 2009 and became a key part of the team’s stacked rotation that included Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, leading the Tigers to the 2012 World Series.

In December 2014, he was traded to Boston for three players, including Yoenis Cespedes. Porcello struggled in his first season in Boston but found his footing in 2016, going 22-4 with a 3.15 ERA and winning the American League Cy Young Award. He played five seasons in Boston and won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018.

On the podcast, Porcello talked about the COVID pandemic and how it shifted his perspective on life, influencing his decision to move on from baseball.

“I wanted to be with my family. I wanted to get back into that type of lifestyle and be around them because every year that you’re gone is another year where your parents are getting older,” Porcello said.

The hurler said some teams were eyeing him for a fresh contract but he wasn’t offered anything that would draw him away from retirement.

“There was some interest but I had two (expletive) years back to back so not that much interest,” Porcello said with a laugh.