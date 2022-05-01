LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 and overcame Miguel Cabrera’s 503rd career home run and his first this season.

Cabrera hit a two-run homer off reliever Phil Bickford in the eighth inning to help the Tigers avoid the shutout.

Cabrera got his 3,000th career hit last week and on Sunday tied George Brett for 18th in major league history with 1,119 extra-base hits.

Buehler scattered six hits and struck out five and walked one.

Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed eight hits and gave up six runs, four earned, in 5 2/3 innings.