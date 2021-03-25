Detroit Tigers tickets go on sale to the public today

DETROIT (WOOD) — Detroit Tigers individual game tickets go on sale Thursday ahead of opening day on April 1.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday and can be purchased online.

Last week, the state announced it was easing outdoor stadium capacity restrictions. Outdoor arenas, including the Detroit Tigers’ Comerica Park, can seat 20% of their capacity.

In Michigan, the seven-day average of coronavirus cases and positive test rates have both doubled in the last month. The positivity rate has risen above 8%. Public health officials say a rate below 3% shows community spread is controlled.

More information about Comerica Park’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols can be found online.