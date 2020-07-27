Tigers to start Fulmer against Kansas City in home opener

The Detroit Tigers preparing for the 2020 home opening game. (July 27, 2020)

Kansas City Royals (1-2, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-1, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Montgomery (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Tigers: Michael Fulmer (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Kansas City for the 2020 home opener.

The Tigers finished 22-53 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 41 total triples last season.

Inside Comerica Park for the @tigers home opener. Looks like baseball. Sounds like baseball. #news8 pic.twitter.com/KCVdsS2Vvs — Jack Doles (@jackdoles) July 27, 2020

The Royals finished 31-45 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Kansas City pitchers had an ERA of 5.20 last year while striking out 7.6 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Tigers: None listed.

Royals: Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

