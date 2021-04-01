Detroit Tigers celebrate opening day — with limited fans

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Today is opening game day for the Detroit Tigers.

They will be playing against the Cleveland Indians at their home stadium, Comerica Park.

After a season of empty stands, this year the Tigers will be welcoming fans into their stadium once again at a limited capacity. The stadium can currently seat around 8,200 fans, 20% of their normal capacity.

Fans enter Comerica Park ahead of the Detroit Tigers’ opening day game Thursday, April 1, 2021.

The game will begin at 1:10 p.m., and can be streamed at MLB.TV or ESPN.