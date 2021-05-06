Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers

Detroit Tigers’ Akil Baddoo lines out on a play that scored JaCoby Jones during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox held on after blowing three previous leads to beat the Tigers 12-9.

Franchy Cordero came off the bench with three hits to snap an 0-for-25 slump, then brought home the game-winning run in the eighth with the help of Detroit’s fourth error.

The Red Sox led 4-1, 5-4 and 8-7 before falling behind 9-8 and rallying one last time, scoring four runs in the eighth. Rafael Devers drove in three runs on a pair of singles.

But the Red Sox third baseman also committed two errors. Matt Andriese earned the win despite giving up the lead in the eighth.