DETROIT (WOOD) — Central Michigan University graduate Zach McKinstry has made several stops in his major league career, but he hasn’t found success quite like he has in Detroit. The Tigers infielder leads the team with a .252 batting average, with ​22 RBIs and ​six home runs.

“The coaching staff has so much confidence in me here, and they just run me out there and say, ‘Give it your best,'” McKinstry said. “And their confidence has been awesome.”

When you put confidence into someone, you get confidence out. McKinstry’s role certainly wasn’t the same before he arrived in Detroit, and he has exceeded expectations.

As a star player out of Central Michigan, McKinstry was drafted in the 33rd round of the ​2016 MLB draft to the Dodgers. He worked his way up to the big leagues by 2020 but dealt with injuries during his time in Los Angeles. McKinstry then played a brief stint with the Cubs last year, mostly as a pinch hitter, and only saw 166 at-bats for the entire season.

But the story is different with the Tigers: McKinstry has nearly doubled his at-bats by just the halfway point of the season, and he is playing a much bigger role.

“I always said baseball is more of a consistent game. The more you play it, the more you’re going to see pitches. And I was getting a lot of pinch-hit at-bats before in the big leagues, so a lot of that came from that, I was striking out,” McKinstry said. “I was facing the best guy in their bullpen. Facing 100 mph off the bench was kind of tough. And now I get the consistent at-bats.”

The opportunity with the Tigers has allowed McKinstry to thrive. He leads the team in on-base percentage and is fifth on the team in RBIs, in just his fourth major league season.

“Going from a place where you’re the guy on the bench, you’re not really getting at-bats, maybe once every week, and then coming here and getting five at-bats a day is so awesome,” McKinstry said.

The former Chippewa is making the most of those at-bats, with his batting average at an all-time high. On a team riddled with injuries, he has stepped up in big ways this season — although he knows there’s more work to be done as the Tigers continue their climb toward the top of the American League Central.

“Hopefully we get healthy and things start falling our way, and hopefully we’re in contention still at the end of the year,” said McKinstry. “We’re right there right now, so keep winning baseball games one day at a time, and that’s all you can ask for.”