Cleveland completes sweep by beating Miggy-less Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Logan Allen recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with Cleveland and the Indians completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.
The Tigers played without slugger Miguel Cabrera and he could be out for a while. Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injury list before the game with a biceps strain that had been affecting his swing.
Allen found his rhythm after hitting a batter on his second pitch and walking two in the first. He hung around and allowed just one run and two hits in five innings.
Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.