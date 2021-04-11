Cleveland completes sweep by beating Miggy-less Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Logan Allen recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with Cleveland and the Indians completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers played without slugger Miguel Cabrera and he could be out for a while. Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injury list before the game with a biceps strain that had been affecting his swing.

Allen found his rhythm after hitting a batter on his second pitch and walking two in the first. He hung around and allowed just one run and two hits in five innings.

Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.