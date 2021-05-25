Civale dominates Tigers again in Cleveland victory

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kyle Funkhouser tosses the ball to first base for an out on a Cleveland Indians’ Harold Ramirez ground ball in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Civale dominated the Detroit Tigers again, taking a shutout into the ninth inning in the Cleveland Indians’ 4-1 victory.

Civale improved to 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers, including three wins this season. He allowed one run, six hits and a walk in eight-plus innings.

Civale started the ninth but left after Jeimer Candelario singled and Miguel Cabrera walked.

James Karinchak allowed an RBI single to Jonathan Schoop and walked Akil Baddoo to load the bases with one out. Willi Castro took a called third strike and Eric Haase flew out to give Karinchak his sixth save.