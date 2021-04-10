Civale coasts, Luplow drives in 5 as Cleveland pound Tigers

Detroit Tigers

by: TOM WITHERS Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers to a Cleveland Indians batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale allowed just three hits while dominating Detroit over 7 2/3 innings and was backed by five home runs, including Jordan Luplow’s three-run shot, as Cleveland pounded the Tigers 11-3.

Luplow added a two-run double and finished with a career-high five RBIs.

Franmil Reyes hit his third homer in two days, Roberto Pérez and Andrés Giménez each added a two-run homer and César Hernández hit a solo shot for Cleveland.

Luplow’s homer in the fourth off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal put Cleveland ahead 6-0. Robbie Grossman and Jeimer Candelario homered for the Tigers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats