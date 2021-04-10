Civale coasts, Luplow drives in 5 as Cleveland pound Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers to a Cleveland Indians batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale allowed just three hits while dominating Detroit over 7 2/3 innings and was backed by five home runs, including Jordan Luplow’s three-run shot, as Cleveland pounded the Tigers 11-3.

Luplow added a two-run double and finished with a career-high five RBIs.

Franmil Reyes hit his third homer in two days, Roberto Pérez and Andrés Giménez each added a two-run homer and César Hernández hit a solo shot for Cleveland.

Luplow’s homer in the fourth off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal put Cleveland ahead 6-0. Robbie Grossman and Jeimer Candelario homered for the Tigers.