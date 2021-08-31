Chapman’s 2 HRs help A’s top Tigers for 3rd straight win

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning and homered again in the ninth, helping the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3.  

Oakland has won three straight after losing six in a row. The Tigers have lost four straight, scoring a total of eight runs in those setbacks.

Deolis Guerra pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings after Cole Irvin started and lasted just 4 2-3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks.

Tarik Skubal was roughed up, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.

