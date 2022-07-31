TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run, José Berríos pitched seven innings to win his third straight decision, and the Blue Jays beat error-prone Detroit 4-1 for Toronto’s 12th win in 15 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles as the Blue Jays took three of four from the Tigers.

Detroit is 4-7 since the All-Star break.

Berríos allowed three hits, including a solo home run to his brother-in-law, Tigers shortstop Javier Báez.

Chapman opened the scoring when he connected off Tigers right-hander Garrett Hill in the second inning, his 20th of the season and fourth this series.