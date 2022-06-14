DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings to remain unbeaten in 10 decisions against Detroit, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tigers 5-1.

Cease allowed one unearned run on seven hits and a walk.

He struck out eight while improving to 10-0 with a 1.91 ERA in 11 career starts against the Tigers. He’s the first pitcher to win his first 10 decisions against an opponent since Jamie Moyer started 10-0 against the Marlins in 2006-08.

Andrew Vaughn had four hits and Luis Robert drove in a pair of runs for the White Sox.