Castro, Schoop drive in 3 each, Tigers beat Indians

Detroit Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop hits a two run single in the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each drove in three runs, powering the Detroit Tigers past the Cleveland Indians 9-4 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Castro’s two-out single off Bryan Shaw in the fifth inning scored Nomar Mazara and broke a 4-4 tie. Schoop had a two-run single in the seventh as the Tigers banged out 15 hits in the seven-inning game.

Kyle Funkhouser retired all five batters he faced in relief of starter José Urena, who allowed a career-high four home runs in 3 1/3 innings. Detroit won at Cleveland for the first time in five games this season.

Rookie Bobby Bradley hit two of the four homers off Urena.