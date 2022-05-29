DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro homered for the third time in three games, Jeimer Candelario also connected and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-1.

Detroit won despite getting just four hits. The Tigers beat Cleveland for just the seventh time in their last 28 games at Comerica Park.

Tigers starter Elvin Rodriguez pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits in his second major league start. He struck out four and walked none before exiting with lower-body cramping.

The 24-year-old righty came up limping during his fifth-inning warmup and had to leave.

Gregory Soto, the sixth Detroit pitcher, worked around a two-out single and closed for his eighth save.