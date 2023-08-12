BOSTON (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit two solo homers and the Detroit Tigers cleared Fenway Park’s Green Monster four times in a 6-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Spencer Torkelson and Eric Haase also homered for the Tigers, who snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Red Sox, one day after losing the series opener. Torkelson finished 4 for 4 and Riley Greene added an RBI single.

“That was pretty fun, kind of like a dream come true. Never thought I would do it,” Carpenter said of his two shots over Fenway’s fabled left-field wall.

Carpenter said he was trying to hit homers over the Monster during batting practice.

“That’s pretty much all I was doing the past couple of days, taking shots at it just for fun,” he said, smiling. “It ended up paying off. I haven’t put any over in BP, but I got a couple in the game.”

Justin Turner hit a solo homer for Boston, which had won four of its last five games and closed the gap in the race for the AL’s third and final wild-card spot.

Wearing their “City Connect” bright yellow and light blue uniforms for the sixth straight game, the Red Sox lost for just the second time in 12 games in their alternate uniforms.

Matt Manning (4-4), who started the first combined no-hitter in Tigers’ history on July 8, gave up an unearned run and just two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Jason Foley got five outs to earn his fifth save.

“I really enjoyed it,” Manning said. “I told myself coming in, put the results aside. You’re pitching in Fenway for the first time. A young ballplayer’s dream. It was a really good experience.”

Carpenter, who also homered against Boston’s Chris Sale on Friday, sent his first opposite-field shot off Brayan Bello (8-7) leading off the second inning. His second — and 15th for the season — came against Kyle Barraclough in the eighth.

Making his team-leading 20th start, Bello gave up four runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He had held the opponents to three or fewer runs in his previous eight home starts.

“He had some swings and misses,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “They battled, they put the ball in play.”

CABRERA CEREMONY

The Red Sox held a brief ceremony for Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, who announced last fall that he’ll be retiring after this season.

Boston’s Kenley Jansen, Turner and Sale walked out to the front of the mound and presented him with a No. 24 — his number — that’s used on the manually operated left-field scoreboard.

“Just a great right-handed hitter, one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Cora said of the 12-time All-Star.

CALL TO ARMS

Cora said right-hander Garrett Whitlock (right elbow inflammation) is set to come off the injured list Sunday and join the bullpen.

“He wanted to help us as soon as possible,” Cora said. “We feel like this was best for us.”

Cora also said that righty Tanner Houck, who pitched three scoreless innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Friday, will likely join the rotation when the club is in Houston August 21-24.

Houck’s been sidelined since suffering a facial fracture after getting hit by a liner off the bat of the Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka in mid-June.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Shortstop Javier Báez was scratched due to right knee soreness. Manager A.J. Hinch said he did it coming out of the box Friday. “He didn’t feel great running down to first,” Hinch said before saying the shortstop would go on the bereavement list Sunday. … Right-hander Jason Foley was reinstated from the bereavement list and righty Trey Wingenter optioned to Triple-A.

Red Sox: Turner returned to the lineup as the DH, a spot Cora plans to use him as he deals with a sore heel that’s seen him play just four games since August 1. … Trevor Story had Saturday off, his first after playing four straight games in his return from offseason elbow surgery. … Cora said Sale “feels good, he’s playing catch. So far, everything’s good,” after he pitched for the first time since June 1.

UP NEXT

Former Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5, 2.75 ERA) is set to go for the Tigers in the series finale on Sunday with a 12:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch. RHP Kutter Crawford (5-5, 3.62) is in line for Boston.